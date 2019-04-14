Fourth phase elections in Odisha: 398 Candidates In Fray

Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase elections in Odisha which is scheduled to be held on April 29 will witness a tough fight with 398 candidates contesting from 6 LS and 42 Assembly seats.

According to reports, 52 candidates will contest in six Lok Sabha seats while 346 candidates will contest in 42 Assembly seats in Odisha.

Here is the list of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies going to polls in the fourth phases:

Lok Sabha—Mayurbhanj (ST), Balasore (General), Bhadrak (SC), Jajpur (SC), Kendrapara (General) and Jagatsinghpur (SC).

Assembly—Jashipur (ST), Saraskana (ST), Rairangpur (ST), Bangiriposi (ST), Udada (ST), Baripada (ST), Morada (General), Badasahi (SC), Jaleswar (General), Bhogarai (General), Basta (General), Balasore (General), Remuna (SC), Nilgiri (General), Soro (SC), Simulia (General), Bhandaripokhari (General), Bhadrak (General), Basudevpur (General), Dhamnagar (SC), Chandbali (General), Binjharpur (SC), Bari (General), Badachana (General), Dharmasala (General), Jajpur (General), Korei (General), Sukinda (General), Salepur (General), Mahanga (General), Patkura (General) Kendrapara (SC), Aul (General), Rajnagar (General), Mahakalapada (General), Niali (SC), Paradeep (General), Tirtol (SC), Balikuda-Ersama (General), Jagatsinghpur (General), Kakatpur (SC) and Nimapara (General).

It may be mentioned here that among the 346 assembly candidates, 311 are male, 34 women, and one transgender.

A total of 95, 14,883 voters, comprising 49, 08,575 male, 46, 05,694 female and 615 transgenders, will exercise their franchise in 10,792 booths.