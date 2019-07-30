Fourth edition of KWIZ-BEL organised at city school

Bhubaneswar: The fourth edition of KWIZ-Bel, a quiz competition for school students, was organised by Wood Apple School for Special Children at DAV Chandrasekharpur School here on Tuesday.

The School “Wood Apple” is an initiative of Shree Sai Niketan Trust which works towards the weaker section of the society.

The Trustees CA Amulya Kumar Roy, Madam Rita Baliarsingh and ShantaBaliarsingh had shared their views by saying that “KWIZ-Bel” is a small attempt to make the people aware of the importance of children with special needs.

The winners were awarded Trophies, Cash prizes, Certificates and Medals by the honourable guests Prof. SN Mohanty (Superintendent AIIMS), Sujay Kar (Deputy Director ORMAS), Jyoti Ranjan Parida (Head of Rheumatology Dept., SUM Hospital),

The Children of Wood Apple School felicitated the guests. The program was sponsored by Indian Oil and OMC. The quiz was conducted by quizmaster was Manas Nayak and the event was hosted by Mousami Mohanty.

Master Sagar Chandan and Master Ansuman Samal of DAV Public School, Unit-VIII have become the winner of the quiz competition and Master Gyanadeep Paul and Kaustubh Biswas of DAV Public School, Unit-VIII and Master Asutosh Das and Goraknath Samal of DAV Public School, CDA, Cuttack have become 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.