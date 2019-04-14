Four women among 11 injured during group clash in Nuapada

By pragativadinewsservice
group clash in Nuapada
11

Nuapada: At least 11 persons including four women were critically injured in a clash between two groups in Nuapada district on Sunday.

According to sources, the clash broke out between two groups at Tohlepada village under Khariar police limits over suspected past enmity. The members of one group pelted stones at the rival group, leaving 11 of them injured.

While seven persons with serious injuries were admitted to Khariar hospital, four others were shifted to a hospital in Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

Upon being informed, Nuapada SP along with the police team reached the spot tried to bring the situation under control.

