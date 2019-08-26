Four VSSUT professors suspended for staging demo

Sambalpur: Four professors of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) were suspended for staging demonstration and preventing normal academic atmosphere on the campus.

VSSUT Vice-Chancellor Dr Atal Chaudhuri has suspended four professors identified as Prof. PK Pradhan, Debbrat Dhupal, Associate Prof. Sasmita Padhee, Asst. Prof. Santosh Majhi.

According to sources, the faculty members of VSSUT continued their protest demanding the ouster of the Vice-Chancellor alleging the latter’s apathetic attitude towards the development of the varsity.

The faculty members have drafted an 18-point charter of demands and have alleged that the Vice-Chancellor of neglecting their demands.

The classes had not been running smoothly as the faculty members were joining the dharna which resulted in indiscipline in the University premises.

Following such protest, Prof. Choudhury, VC of the Varsity suspended four professors for preventing normal academic atmosphere in the University campus.