Four trains to spread voter awareness messages

New Delhi: The Election Commission and Railways have come together to utilise four long-distance trains to carry voter awareness and motivational messages.

The four trains include Kerala Express, Himsagar Express, Howrah Express and Guwahati Express.

The trains will display important contact details for the citizens including the Voter Helpline number and the National Voters’ Services Portal besides motivational messages urging them to vote.

Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi Ranbir Singh, and Director SVEEP Padma Angmo, Election Commission of India and Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railway R N Singh, today flagged off Kerala Express at New Delhi Railway Station.

Kerala Express will be flagged off by respective State Chief Electoral Officers and District Election Officers at the State and District HQs as it traverses across the route.

As the trains travel across the country, citizens will be encouraged to click a photograph with the train and upload it on social media, for further spreading the message.

The trains have been selected on the longest North-South route and East-West route and cover 19 states in all.

Kerala Express is a daily train covering 3035 Kms in 8 States in 51 hours 10 minutes and has 41 stops. There are 20 stops with stoppage of 5 minutes or more. Capitals covered by Kerala Express are Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram.

Himsagar Express is a weekly train covering 3714 Kms in 12 States in 71 hours with 69 stops. There are 29 stops with the stoppage of 5 minutes or more including the last stop. State capitals are Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Nizamuddin/New Delhi and Jammu Tawi.

Howrah Express is a daily train covering 2087 kms in 6 states in 37 hours 35 minutes with 63 stops. There are 19 stops with the stoppage of 5 minutes or more. Capitals covered are Ahmedabad, Raipur, Howrah.

Guwahati Express is a weekly train covering 3237 kms in 7 states in 67 hours 40 min with 41 stops. There are 23 stops with the stoppage of 5 minutes or more. Capitals covered are Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna and Guwahati.