Four tips to make your dinner perfect

Bhubaneswar: Fruits are an important part of a healthy and well-balanced diet. They are low in calories and fat but high in fibre. They also contain health-enhancing plant compounds such as antioxidants and they are filled with vitamins and minerals.
Dinner is typically the largest (and latest) meal of the day, and it’s a good opportunity to make sure that you meet your daily quota for fruits and vegetables.
- Choose fruit
Fresh or frozen, stewed or baked for dessert. It all counts toward your daily produce quota. Dried fruits are healthy but high in calories, so eat them sparingly.
- Salad
Have a salad with dinner on most days. Starting with a salad can help you consume fewer calories at the meal, as long as the salad is no more than 100 calories. A healthful salad consists of about 3 cups of dark-green leafy lettuce, 1⁄2 cup carrots, a tomato, 1⁄4 cucumber, and 1 1⁄2 tablespoons of low-calorie dressing.
- Fruit Juice
Juice fruit to create your dinner. Many people juice fresh fruits and vegetables to replace more traditional meals. Jennifer K. Nelson, a Mayo Clinic nutritionist, recommends keeping some of the pulp in your juice to provide more fibre and make the drink more filling.
- Yoghurt
Add fresh fruit to yoghurt or cottage cheese for dinner. Sliced strawberries, blueberries, pineapple or raspberries make delicious additions to yoghurt or cottage cheese. Add paprika and nuts for a variation.
Fruits and vegetables, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contain essential vitamins and minerals that can help to protect you from chronic diseases. Substituting fruits for higher-calorie foods can also help you lose weight. Replacing your dinner with fresh fruits is simpler than it sounds.