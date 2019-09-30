Four tips to make your dinner perfect

Bhubaneswar: Fruits are an important part of a healthy and well-balanced diet. They are low in calories and fat but high in fibre. They also contain health-enhancing plant compounds such as antioxidants and they are filled with vitamins and minerals.

Dinner is typically the largest (and latest) meal of the day, and it’s a good opportunity to make sure that you meet your daily quota for fruits and vegetables.

Choose fruit

Fresh or frozen, stewed or baked for dessert. It all counts toward your daily produce quota. Dried fruits are healthy but high in calories, so eat them sparingly.

Salad

Have a salad with dinner on most days. Starting with a salad can help you consume fewer calories at the meal, as long as the salad is no more than 100 calories. A healthful salad consists of about 3 cups of dark-green leafy lettuce, 1⁄2 cup carrots, a tomato, 1⁄4 cucumber, and 1 1⁄2 tablespoons of low-calorie dressing.

Fruit Juice

Juice fruit to create your dinner. Many people juice fresh fruits and vegetables to replace more traditional meals. Jennifer K. Nelson, a Mayo Clinic nutritionist, recommends keeping some of the pulp in your juice to provide more fibre and make the drink more filling.

Yoghurt

Add fresh fruit to yoghurt or cottage cheese for dinner. Sliced strawberries, blueberries, pineapple or raspberries make delicious additions to yoghurt or cottage cheese. Add paprika and nuts for a variation.

Fruits and vegetables, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contain essential vitamins and minerals that can help to protect you from chronic diseases. Substituting fruits for higher-calorie foods can also help you lose weight. Replacing your dinner with fresh fruits is simpler than it sounds.