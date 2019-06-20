Four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP

New Delhi: In a major setback to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, four of the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP today.

The TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and GM Rao, have formally embraced the ruling BJP soon after quitting their party.

Earlier in the day, the four MPs passed a resolution to merge Legislature Party of TDP with BJP. They met Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and submitted their resignation from the TDP.

“Inspired and encouraged by the impeccable leadership of Narendra Modiji and the developmental politics being pursued by him the overall interest of the nation, we have decided to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect,” said the MPs in their letter to Venkaiah Naidu.

Now the TDP has only two MPs in Rajya Sabha. The major setback came at a time when the Telegu Desam Party chief is on vacations with family in Europe.