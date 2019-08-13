Four Research Chairs come up at KISS

Bhubaneswar: The four Research Chairs established at KISS namely Santha Kabi Bhimabhoi, Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu and Biju Patnaik have come into effect.

Four veteran educationists have been appointed as the Head-Professors of these Research Chairs. While Prof. Nihar Ranjan Patnaik, Pro-Chancellor, KISS has been appointed as the Head of the all Research Chairs and Biju Patnaik Research Chair Professor, Dr. Jugal Kishore Mishra appointed as the Head of the Madhusudan Das Research Chair, Dr. H. Das as the Head of the Bhimabhoi Research Chair and Dr. Basanta Kumar Panda as Head of the Gopabandhu Das Research Chair.

KIIT & KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta felicitated them on Tuesday. The basic objective of the Chairs are to undertake an extensive study of available materials and research for analysing the socio-economic relevance of their ideology and work in the present context and drawing inspiration for the future course of development of Odisha.

In addition to the socio-economic-political aspects, specific emphasis will be laid on the empowerment of the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and other marginalized segments of the society for making the development process inclusive and sustainable.

The main activities of the Research Chair to conduct in-depth study and original research, organize extension lecture programmes, conduct national and international seminars, organize photo exhibition, collect book materials and photographs, prepare a bibliography and to facilitate the study of research methodology both in M.Phil and PhD levels.

Among others R.N. Dash, Secretary, KIIT & KISS and Prof. Harekrushna Satapathy, VC, KISS Deemed to be University were present on the occasion.