Four Police Officers Killed In Paris Knife Attack

Paris: Four police employees were killed in a knife attack at Paris police headquarters located near Notre Dame Cathedral on the Île de la Cité in central Paris on Thursday.

A 45-year-old IT assistant at the police headquarters in central Paris went on a knife rampage inside the building on Thursday, killing three police officers and an administrative worker before he was shot dead by an officer, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what the assailant’s motive was but Jean-Marc Bailleul, a police union leader, described the incident as “criminal” rather than an act of “terror”.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that one victim is undergoing surgery. But he did not elaborate on the victim’s condition or injuries.

Castaner further said the assailant had been an employee at the police station since 2003. There is no indication of a motive yet. The island where the incident happened is on lockdown, with roads cordoned off by police and firemen, and ambulances on the scene.