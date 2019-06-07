Four Pakistani spies rounded up in J&K

By pragativadinewsservice
Four Pakistani spies
Srinagar: Security forces have rounded up four Pakistani spies-turned terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, Doda and Kathua districts.

It is being viewed as a major success for the Indian security forces.

Reports said the arrest was made after getting information from the interrogation of two spies who were arrested last month. They were caught while shooting videos and taking photographs of the Ratnuchak military camp.

With the arrest, the number of Pakistani spies has gone up to six. Reports said four other ultras were killed on Friday after an overnight operation by the security forces in Pulwama district.

According to reports, two SPOs who were missing since the last couple of days were also killed in the encounter. The missing SPOs seemed to have joined the terrorists’ ranks, sources said.

