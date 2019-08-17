Four operatives of extortion gang nabbed in Nabarangpur for threatening advocate

Nabarangpur: Police claim to arrested four operatives of an extortion gang, who are involved in threatening a lawyer with a gun, in Nabarangpur.

Addressing a presser, Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kumar Kar said that four members of the anti-social gang have been arrested while four others are on the run. A pistol, Rs 1 lakh cash, two mobile phone and three bikes also seized from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Umashankar Jogi alias Shibu of Tentulikhunti, Madan Bhatra of Bhatigaon, Krushna Bisoi, and Kruti Harijan of Sindhiguda village, the police said and added that accused Shibu was earlier arrested in the kidnapping case of a business man-Sunil Sahu and released on bail a month ago.

The police further disclosed the identities of other members of the extortion gang and they are- Dasratha Panda, Hemant Panda, Satya Padhi and Golekh Naik. “Efforts are underway to trace them,” the police added.

According to police, on August 4, operatives of the criminal gang threatened an advocate with guns at a mango farm near Sajiguda village in a bid to extort Rs 3 lakh from him. They threatened to eliminate him if he fails to give the extortion amount and also shot two bullets in the air to terrorise the advocate. After getting assurance from the lawyer, the desperadoes sped away on motorcycles.

The following day, the advocate handed over Rs 1.09 lakhs to accused Shibu and pleaded for more time to arrange the rest amount. However, the accused kept on threatening him to eliminate his entire family along with him, if his demand is not fulfilled.

With no other options left, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. On the basis of the plaint, a case (171/19) was registered and a special team launched a probe. Following this, four operatives of the extortion gang were arrested.