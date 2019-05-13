Four of family taken ill after consuming bael juice

Balasore: At least four members of a family were taken ill after consuming bael (golden apple) juice in Hatasahi village under Oupada block in Balasore district last night.

According to sources, the family had consumed the juice after which they complained of uneasiness and nausea. They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Nilagiri.

Reportedly, the health condition of all the victims is stable now.

Although the actual reason behind the illness has not been ascertained and the doctor suspected it to be a case of food poisoning or an allergic reaction, sources said.