Four Odia girls named in national squad for Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy

Bhubaneswar: Four girls from Odisha have been included in the 12-member Women’s Rugby Squad for the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The four players who are part of the squad are Sumitra Nayak, Hupi Majhi, Subhalaxmi Barik and Meerarani Hembrom. The tournament will be held at the G.B.K Sports complex on August 10 and 11.

Apart from the Women’s team, the Rugby India also announced the 12-member Men’s squads for the tournaments. This tournament will serve as the platform for qualification for the Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

Both squads were part of a 15-day Indian National Training camp which was held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). The camps were fully supported by the Sport and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha as well as KIIT and KISS. The players shortlisted to join the camp were selected during the Societe Generale Senior National Rugby Sevens Championship which was held in Patna last month.

The Indian teams led by skippers Vikas Khatri (Men’s) and Vahbiz Barucha (Women’s) are set to depart for the tournament on 7th August.

Commending the athletes, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said, “We have created an ecosystem where we support athletes across several sports disciplines, including Ruby, to achieve their full potential and it gives us immense pleasure today to see these young kids represent our country at the Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy. The zeal of these young and dynamic players is unflinching and with continued practice and team spirit, we are confident, they will achieve great success in their upcoming tournament. Congratulations and best wishes to each one of them. “

Extending his best wishes for the upcoming championship, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, Vishal K Dev, said, “I congratulate both the men’s and women’s team on their selection. The popularity and visibility of Rugby is growing due to the consistent and strong performance of the players and we are happy to be supporting them. We are confident they will outshine their competitions and bring laurels to the country.”

Speaking on the team composition, Coach Ludwuiche Van Deventer, said, “I am extremely proud of the players and the level of commitment they have shown in the lead up to the tournament. I am confident in the team’s abilities and positive that they will make India proud with their performance at the Asian Championships in Jakarta. I urge all Indians to show their love and support for Team India”

The following 12 players per team are selected from across India to represent the nation at the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia.