Four newly-recruited terrorists held near LoC in J&K’s Baramulla

By pragativadinewsservice
Srinagar: Security forces on Friday arrested four newly-recruited terrorists in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. They were planning to go beyond the Line of Control for arms training.

As per reports, a joint team of security forces raided the place of hiding on the basis of a tip-off about the movement of the newly recruited group which was on its way to LoC via upper reaches of Boniyar in Uri late last night.

Sources said that two among four are from South Kashmir and two from different areas of north Kashmir. The youths have been handed over to the police for further investigations and necessary action.

One among the four is from Sopore area who was missing since June 10 and his family had filed a missing report in the local police station.

