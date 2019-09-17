Four nabbed for stealing from IAS officer’s house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as four persons including a juvenile were arrested by Commissionerate the Police on Tuesday on charges of stealing from an IAS officer’s house on August 23.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Kartika Sethy (19), Samir Kumar Pradhan (20) and a juvenile.

According to sources, IAS Raghu G reported in writing at Nayapalli PS that on August 23 night some unknown culprits entered into his residence by breaking open the entrance grill and made away with two laptops, wristwatch and one silver coin.

Acting on the complaint, police investigated the matter. During the course of investigation based on the confidential sources, two accused persons were arrested and one juvenile was apprehended. Subsequently, one scrap businessman was also arrested.

Two laptops have been seized from the accused persons’ possession. A case (381/2019) under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against them. Further investigation is on regarding involvement of other persons and racket if any, the police said.