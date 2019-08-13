Four Minors Of Andhra Pradesh rescued from Rayagada

Rayagada: Four minor boys, who fled from a hostel in Andhra Pradesh, have been rescued by Youth Community of Ramanguda block in Rayagada district today.

The rescued minors have been identified as Malesu Bidika, Ekntesh Bidika, Prasad Magandi, and Sina Magandi.

According to sources, the minors are from Tota village of the neighbouring state. As Rayagada is near to Andhra Pradesh, the four minors came here on bicycles.

The members of the Youth Community of Ramanguda spotted the minors roaming in Ramanguda bazar and informed the local police about it.

On being interrogated, the minor boys said that they are studying in a school and living in a hostel named ‘G.T.W.U. hostel’ near Kusumpadar area of Andhra Pradesh.

Later, police informed the hostel authorities and later the minors were handed over to the hostel, sources added.