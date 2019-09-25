Four Middlemen Arrested From Capital Hosp In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as four middlemen (dalals) were arrested by Commissionerate Police from Capital Hospital for allegedly referring patients to private nursing homes and diagnostic centres in lieu of commission.

The accused persons have been identified as Bibhuti Bhushan Vinod, Laxmikant Barik, Prashant Kumar Behera and Srikant Prusty. Among them, three are Medicine representatives and accused Shreekant is a pathologist.

According to sources, the touts were arrested from the city hospital after the Capital Police station conducted a surprise check at the hospital.

“The brokers used to persuade patients and attendants especially coming from far off places. We have been receiving complaints of brokers diverting patients to various private hospitals,” said a police official.

The Commisinnerate police have warned of strict action against dalals in govt. Hospitals in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi has also requested citizens to report any such instance to the Police.

Reportedly, the police have forwarded the accused persons to court. Further investigation into the matter is underway.