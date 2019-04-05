Four Maoists killed in encounter in Raighar; one jawan martyred

Raighar: Four Maoists were reportedly killed in an exchange of fire between the rebels and security forces in Raighar block of Nabarangpur district on Friday.

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan also martyred and another suffered critical injuries in the gunfight that took place on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

According to sources, CRPF jawans along with police carried out a combing operation following a tipoff that the Maoists of Mainpur, Nuapada and Kalahandi were conducting a zonal meeting in Salebhata forest near Chhattisgarh border.

During the combing operation, the rebels opened fire at the security forces and jawans fired in retaliation. While four Maoists were reportedly killed in the gun battle, one CRPF jawan named Harishchandra from Bhopal lost his life. Similarly, one jawan was critically injured in the encounter.

Chhattisgarh police have reportedly recovered the bodies of the slain Maoists. On the other hand, the security arrangements have been tightened in view of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Raighar visit scheduled for tomorrow.