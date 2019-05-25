Four labourers hurt after being run over by car in City

Bhubaneswar: As many as four labourers were injured after being run over by a car near Sailashri Vihar Square under Chandrasekharpur police limits in the city here on Friday.

The critically injured were identified as Shankar Nayak, Sukant Nayak, Babuna Nayak while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, a government employee was on a test drive in his new car at around 8.30 am yesterday morning. He was headed to Niladri Vihar Square when all of sudden an auto-rickshaw came in front of his car, following his he lost control over the steering and ran over the laborers standing alongside the road. Later, the driver of the car rammed into a divider.

The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital in the city. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.