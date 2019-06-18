Four killed, three injured as bus rams auto-rickshaw in Jeypore

Jeypore: In a tragic incident, four persons were killed and three others injured critically after a bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Jeypore of Koraput district on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred in the evening at Majhia Chhak near Borigumma on the National Highway-26. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at Borigumma hospital.

The identities of the deceased as well as injured were not immediately ascertained.

The fire services personnel and police rushed to the spot and carrying out the rescue operation. The driver and helper of the bus fled from the spot after the mishap.