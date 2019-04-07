Four killed, 3 hurt as car rams into truck in Balasore

Balasore: Four persons were killed while three including a minor girl were injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Kundapur on NH-60 in Balasore on late Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Tofani Rana, his wife Kalpana Rana, Subi Ranjan Parida and Rabi Rana.

According to sources, the mishap occurred late last night while the occupants were returning home from Puri when the car dashed into a stationary dumper parked on the roadside.

While two died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries at Basta hospital. Three critically injured victims were admitted to Balasore district headquarters hospital, sources said.