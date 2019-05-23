Four Judges elevated to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre has cleared four names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation as judges of the apex court.

The four appointed judges are Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice A S Bopanna, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.

Law Ministry has issued the notification yesterday after President Ram Nath Kovind signed their warrants of appointment.

Supreme Court will reach its full sanctioned strength of 31 judges after the appointment of four new judges. As of now, the apex court is functioning with 27 judges including the Chief Justice.