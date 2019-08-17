Four injured in group clash over past enimity in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: At least four persons were critically injured after a clash broke out between two groups at Bandhabahal village under Banaharpali police limits in Jharsuguda district late last night.

According to sources, an argument ensued between two youths over suspected past enmity. The situation took an ugly turn after members of both the groups attacked each other with sharp weapons. In the attack, four persons from both groups sustained injuries.

The angry members of one group also resorted to vandalism and blocked the road for hours by torching tires on road in front of Bandhabahal outpost and gheraoed it.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the clash. Two of the injured persons were rushed to the Belpahad TRL hospital and Bandhabahal MCL hospital. Later, they were shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital in Sambalpur after their condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered two cases (98/19) and (99/19). The arrested accused have been identified as MD Jallal, MD Jalil, MD Shehzad, and Manoj Barik.

While tension prevailed in the village, police forces have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident.