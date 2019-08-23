Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

Berhampur: At least four persons were injured, three of them critically, after a clash broke out between two groups in Gandhinagar Square under town police limits in Berhampur of Ganjam district today.

According to sources, two entered into a clash over suspected past enmity. During the violent face-off, members of both groups attacked each other with sharp weapons.

While four youths suffered injuries in the clash, the condition of three of them was stated to be critical.

All the injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Later, three critically injured youths were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case in this regard.