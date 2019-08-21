Four illegal brick kilns sealed in Ganjam

Ganjam: As many as four illegal brick kilns was raided and sealed in diffrerent places in Ganjam district by the officials of Chikiti tehsil.

According to sources, four illegal brick kilns located at K. Nuagaon, Badabaranga and Kotling area, which comes under Chikiti tehsil here have been seized.

Acting on the direction of district Collector Amrut Kulange, the officials raided the brick kiln, which was running in the area since long without any approval.

While the state government is losing out on lakhs of rupees as revenue due to unlicensed brick kilns, the natural environment is the worst affected, the officials added.

The brick kiln owners have chopped off hundreds of valuable trees in the area. They are also not obeying the terms and conditions which implimented by National Green Tribunal, said Chikiti Revenue Inspector Pramod Behera.