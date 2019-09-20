Four houses, livestock gutted in fire mishap in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: As many as four houses were gutted in a major fire mishap that broke out at Khariguda village under Dadaralunda gram panchayat in Ganjam district today.

Though no loss of human life has been reported some livestock were charred to death and property worth lakhs were reduced to cinders.

Locals spotted thick smoke billowing out from a house and before they could douse it, the blaze engulfed to nearby houses said sources.

On being informed, Bhanjanagar fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hours of ordeal.

Meanwhile, local Sarpanch, Krushna Chandra Swain reached the spot and assured that the victims will get compensation for this mishap.

