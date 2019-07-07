Four highway robbers arrested; one escapes

Jatni: Police arrested four members of a gang that used to rob commuters of their valuables on national highways and forwarded them to court on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Satyaranjan Behera alias Jitu (29) of Naharkanta under Mancheswar police limits, Pratap Kishore Parida alias Balia (19) of JK Pur under Chandili police limits in Rayagada, Anil Ojha (27) of Gopalpur in Jagatsinghpur and Md. Wahidul Malida alias Aryan (26) of Sikharchandi Muslim Basti in Patia.

According to sources, Jaanla outpost police during night patrolling yesterday zeroed in on the robber gang. While the police nabbed four members of the gang, one member managed to escape.

Five cellphones, some cash and two daggers were seized from their possession. They were forwarded to the court of the JMFC, Bhubaneswar today.