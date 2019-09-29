Four held for stealing valuables from house in Bolangir

Bolangir: Bolangir Town police on Sunday arrested four persons on charges of stealing valuables from a house near Malpada area in Bolangir district.

The accused persons have been identified as Sushant Chatria (20), Mukesh Haripal(18), Gopal Putel (20), Sushant Sethi (20) of Bolangir. The arrests were made following a complaint of one Santosh Das.

In his complaint lodged on September 28, Das had alleged that on September 26 at midnight, some unknown culprits entered his house by breaking open the window grill and stole gold chains, gold rings, some silver ornaments, and many other valuables.

Acting on the complaint, the police initiated a probe and nabbed four persons. During the interrogation, the accused persons confessed to the crime. An iron rod and an auto rikshaw with no registration number plate were seized from them.

“A case (524/19) has been registered against the accused persons. Further investigation is on to identify involvement of the other persons if any,” the police said.