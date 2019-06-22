Four held for stealing cash from shop

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested four persons on charges of stealing cash from a shop under Laxmisagar police limits.

The accused were identified as Chitta Nayak (25) of Nayagarh, Sanjaya Nayak (22) of Khurda, Rakesh Nayak (24) of Nayagarh, and Bablu Nayak (19) of Puri.

According to police, the four accused were apprehended after one Sadananda Nayak lodged a written complaint with Laxmisagar Police stating that four persons stole Rs 8000 from cash counter his shop. The complainant also mentioned that after he noticed cash shortage, he immediately checked the CCTV footage and came to know about the cash theft.

Based on the complaint, Laxmisagar police launched a probe and identified the four accused from the CCTV footage following which they were apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed their crimes and revealed that they have committed many such thefts from cash counters of various shops on the pretext of collecting donation.

A receipt book and Rs 500 has been seized from their possession and the accused forwarded to the court today, the police said. Further investigation is on to ascertain the involvement of other persons or racket if any, the police added.