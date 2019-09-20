Four held for dacoity bid from vehicles in Sonepur

Sonepur: Police today arrested four persons in connection with attempts to loot commuters along the Bolangir-Khurda NH near Arjunpur in Sonepur district.

The arrested have been identified as Yagnadutta Sahu (26) of Chhepapali, Bikram Sethi of Majhipada, Chaitanya Bhoi (30) and Satrughna Bhoi of Khambeswaripali.

As per police reports, the duo had turned notorious since the last few days and was allegedly intercepting vehicles on the NH by hurling stones and showing bamboo sticks to terrorize commuters near Arjunpur forest.

The arrested have been arrested and forwarded to the court and investigation is underway to identify involvement of others, if any, the police said.

