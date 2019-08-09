Four held for brown sugar smuggling in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The quick action team (QAT) of the Commissionerate Police arrested four persons for allegedly smuggling brown sugar in different places in Bhubaneswar today.

The accused have been identified as Jagannath Mohanptra of Nayagarh, Gunanidhi Barik of Nayapalli, Taidur Gayan Mancheswar and Paresh Ku. Sethy of Mancheswar.

On being informed by a reliable source, the QAT of the Commissionerate Police had a joint raid today evening in the city and seized 24.6 grams of brown sugar, Rs 1800 in cash, one motorcycle and three cell phones from their possession.

Cases under relevant Sections were registered against the accused persons and they will soon be forwarded to court, police said.