Four Govt Medical Colleges In Odisha Get MCI Nod For Admission

Bhubaneswar: The Medical Council Of India (MCI) on Friday approved admission of students in MBBS courses in four government medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha for the current academic session.

State health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das has informed that the council has given in principle approval for admission in these medical colleges.

While the council approved admission of third batch students in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in Balasore got the nod for admission of second batch students.

Similarly, the Council allowed admission for the third batch in Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput and Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir got approval for second batch admission.

While the students in these medical colleges are taking admission in different batches, the MCI is providing approval for admission after reviewing the infrastructure and other aspects.