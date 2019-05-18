Four gamblers jump into river to evade arrest

Malkangiri: At least four persons jumped into a river in Balimela in Malkangiri district today in a bid to escape from police.

While three of the accused were later rescued by the officials, the other is reportedly missing.

According to sources, local cops conducted a raid on a gambling den in Balimela after receiving reliable inputs about the illegal activity.

However, spotting the police party approaching them, four accused ran from the spot and later jumped into the river to evade arrest.

Police then began searching for the accused and rescued three persons from the river. While one more accused is still missing, the search operation to rescue him is on, sources said.