Four Excise Cops Hurt In Attack By Liqour Mafia In Angul Village

Chhendipada: Four excise personnel were injured after suspected liqour mafia attacked them and vandalised the police vehicles at Bagadia village under Chhendipada police limits in Angul district today.

As per reports, the Excise department sleuths were conducting a raid at Bagadia Mandirasahi following a tip-off on unabated sale of ‘Mahuli’ in the area.

A team led by Inspector Karunakar Tiwari seized a huge quantity of spurious liquor and detained three persons involved in the illegal trade. In the meanwhile, some men, believed to be working from liquor mafia, reached the village and demanded to leave the trio claiming them to be innocent. However, the Excise sleuths did not pay heed to their demands and kept their investigation on.

Fumed over this, 10 to 15 men and women suddenly attacked the excise sleuths with bamboo sticks and hurled stones on them. With no options left, the team had to fall back as some of them suffered injuries and the vehicle got badly damaged.

Later, the injured personnel reached Chhendipada police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. The injured Excise personnel have been identified as Inspector Karuna Shankar Tiwari, SI Arabinda Routray, Bhaktabaschala Burma and driver Kanhucharan Swain. Reportedly, they have been admitted to Chhendipada hospital.