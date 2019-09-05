Four cops hurt in group attack on patrolling van in Aul

Aul: Four police personnel including an ASI of Aul police station were injured after a group of youths attacked the patrolling van at Niala-Goudapatna Chhak near Aul in Kendrapara district today.

According to reports, a team led by ASI Bhagaban Majhi was patrolling in the area when a group of people suddenly attacked the police van and resorted to vandalism.

The windowpanes of the vehicle were completely damaged in the attack and pieces of broken glass got pierced into bodies of the police personnel. The ASI and three constables, who sustained injuries in the attacked, were admitted to Aul hospital.

As per sources, some youths were celebrating Ganesh Puja in the locality and playing music on loudspeakers without permission. Following this, a police team seized the music instrument today morning.

Two groups in the locality had earlier entered into the clash over the distribution of ‘prasad’ on Ganesh Puja. The group clash and intervention of police eventually triggered law and order situation in the locality, sources added.