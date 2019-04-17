Four civilians killed, 13 hurt in rocket strikes in Libya’s Tripoli

Libya: At least four civilians were killed and 23 people injured yesterday as a number of rockets struck parts of Tripoli in Libya.

Emergency services said, at least seven powerful explosions rocked the city centre. It is the first time that the centre of Tripoli has been hit in the clashes which tend to calm down during night time. No groups had yet claimed responsibility for the rocket strikes.

According to figures from the World Health Organization, at least 174 people have been killed and 758 injured, including civilians, since Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched its offensive on 4th April.

