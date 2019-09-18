Four cattle, 8 goats charred to death in Kendrapara village

Kendrapara: As many as 12 animals including four cattle and eight goats were burnt alive after a fire broke out in the cattle shed in Anko village under Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district late last night.

Reportedly, there was no loss of human life.

According to sources, the fire broke out in the cowshed and soon engulfed the whole shed killing four cattle and eight goats.

Fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. The cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, according to fire officials.