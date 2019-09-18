Four cattle, 8 goats charred to death in Kendrapara village

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
fire mishap
Representational Image
10

Kendrapara: As many as 12 animals including four cattle and eight goats were burnt alive after a fire broke out in the cattle shed in Anko village under Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district late last night.

Reportedly, there was no loss of human life.

Related Posts

Man beats wife to death in Balasore

Class IX girl student killed after being hit by speeding…

Nurse Niharika murder: Six including deceased’s…

According to sources, the fire broke out in the cowshed and soon engulfed the whole shed killing four cattle and eight goats.

Fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. The cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, according to fire officials.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man beats wife to death in Balasore

Class IX girl student killed after being hit by speeding…

Nurse Niharika murder: Six including deceased’s…

1 of 1,823