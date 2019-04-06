Four bodies found on road in Kalahandi

Four bodies found on road in Kalahandi
Bhawanipatna: The bodies of four persons suspected to be killed in an accident were recovered in Jayapatna of Kalahandi district on Saturday.

The bodies were reportedly found on Palasa-Pipalguda road. One motorcycle and two bicycles were also found on the spot.

Jayapatna police recovered the bodies and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Sundar Nayak, Linga Nayak, Nakul Nayak and Upi Sabar.

While the actual cause of their deaths was not immediately ascertained, it was suspended that they were killed in the accident.

Jayapatna police launched a probe into the matter.

