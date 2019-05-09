Four awarded 20 years jail term for raping widowed woman

Berhampur: A court in Ganjam district has sentenced four men to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a widowed woman in 2013.

Apart from 20 years of imprisonment, the Chhatrapur Additional District Judge, Sikharani Ratha, also slapped the four convicts with a fine of Rs 30,000.

According to police reports, the convict, an auto rickshaw driver, abducted the woman on the pretext of dropping her at the temple. However, the auto rickshaw driver called his three friends to the spot who later outraged the modesty of the woman.

Though in the FIR it was mentioned that the driver did not rape the woman, the court awarded him 20 years jail term for abetting the crime.

Police arrested the convicts after completion of investigation.