Four arrested for running racket of imposters during exams

Bhubaneswar: At least four persons were arrested from a school in Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar and forwarded to court today on charges of running a racket of imposters for appearing in exams.

The accused persons have been identified as Adarsh Chaudhry, Amit Kumar Singh, Amiya Bhuyan and Ranjit Kumar Beura.

According to sources, Adrasha was apprehended while he was appearing the OUAT entrance examination at Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Dharmabihar area on Sunday. As per the complaint lodged by the Superintendent of the centre, Adarash was caught impersonating one Yudhirstir Mallick who applied for the examination scheduled for May 19.

Acting on the complaint lodged, Khandagiri police initiated an investigation and found that Ranjit hatched the plan with Amit Kumar Singh another staff of NMIET. They both connived with Amiya Bhushan and arranged the candidate Adrasha Chaudhry to appear and write the exam paper in Dharmavihar, Saraswati Sisu Vidya Mandir center impersonating as Yudhistir Mallick the original candidate for which it was agreed to take five lakhs of cash which will be distributed amongst them.

The cops also seized Admit Card bearing No.690038, Aadhar Card of Yudhistir Mallick having No.3607 4087 8642, and five mobile phones from the accused persons.

While all the accused persons have been forwarded to court, further investigation under progress including Involvement of other persons and racket if any, sources said.