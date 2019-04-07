Four arrested for robbing finance firm staffer in Bolangir

Bolangir: Sadar police on Sunday arrested four persons on charges of looting an employee of a microfinance firm, informed Bolangir SDPO Srimanta Barik.

The arrested have been identified as Akash Nand, Babuli Singh, Sukha Nag and Arun Kuanr.

On March 20, an employee of Annapurna Microfinance company, Babuli Pradhan, was returning from Sudra village after collecting money. Meanwhile, four persons waylaid him and snatched away the bag containing Rs 50,336.

Following this, Pradhan had lodged a complaint with police in this regard. Based on the statement, a case (50/19) of IPC was registered. Subsequently, a police team led by DSP KK Prasad and inspector-in-charge TS Guria initiated a probe.

During the investigation, police identified the four accused persons and apprehended them. Seven mobile phones, two motorcycles were also seized from them, sources in the police said.