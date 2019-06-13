Four arrested for firing at businessman in Ganjam

Berhampur: K. Nuagaon police claimed to have arrested four persons in connection with firing at a businessman at Laxminarayanpur village in Ganjam district on June 6.

The arrested were identified as A Santosh of Patrapur, Madhab Panigrahi of Mardarajpur, K Pradip Subudhi and Himansu Sahu of Berhampur.

Speaking at a press conference organised at K. Nuagaon police station, deputy superintendent of police Mayadhar Sethi said that 10 persons were involved in the firing at businessman Subash Chandra Panda (42) of which only four have been arrested so far.

“A Royal Enfield motorcycle was seized from the possession of A Santosh. The prime accused in the firing incident is still missing and we are yet to find out the 10 pieces of diamond looted during the incident,” the police said.

According to sources, four persons called Panda’s from his house and took him with them near a pond on the outskirts of the village. Soon after that villagers heard gunshots and rushed to the spot to find Panda in a critical condition.

The villagers rescued Panda and rushed him to the Chikiti Community Health Centre (CHC). He had received bullet injuries on his head and chest.