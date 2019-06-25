Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara hospitalised in Mumbai

Mumbai: Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai today after he complained of chest pain. Lara, who had already suffered a heart attack, has been taken to Global Hospital in Parel.

While hospital authorities refused to divulge any information, sources said that he had complained of chest pain. Sources said that he was at an event in a nearby hotel when he complained of uneasiness.

According to available information, he was brought in to the hospital at around 12.30 pm today where medical tests and other procedures were immediately performed.

Though, doctors at the Global Hospital performed angiography of Lara but did not go for angioplasty as they did not see any risk in angiography.

The former cricketer is currently in India as he is working as a cricket expert with Star Sports for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.