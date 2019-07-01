Former VIMSAR Director Aswini Pujahari quits Congress

Bhubaneswar: Former controversial Director of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, Dr Aswini Kumar Pujahari, has quit the Congress party.

Aswini tendered his resignation to AICC president and Sambalpur Congress President. He also resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Earlier, Odisha Congress named former VIMSAR director Aswini Pujahari as the party candidate for Sambalpur Assembly seat replacing Ashwini Guru.

While Aswini lost the election with a poor margin, party members in a review meeting held in Bhubaneswar blamed Ashwini for his performance.

The doctor, who treated a cancer patient with table salt, had stepped down as VIMSAR Director on February 9 this year.

Pujahari was accused of conducting unethical experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without the consent and approval of the ethics committee.