Former sarpanch ‘murdered’ in Bolangir, two detained

Bolangir: A former sarpanch was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Turukela station road in Bolangir district, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Kumar Sahoo, former sarpanch of Mahulpali village in Bolangir district.

According to family members, Dilip had gone to the nearby station road for some work when he was allegedly attacked by some unidentified assailants leading to his death on the spot.

Alleging murder, family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the local police in this regard. On the basis of the plaint, Turakela police and Kantabanji SDPO reached the spot and launched a probe.

While the exact cause behind Dilip’s death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that the attack was the fallout over political rivalry.

Reportedly, police have detained two persons for interrogation.