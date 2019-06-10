Former Puducherry CM RV Janakiraman passes away at 79

Puducherry: Former Puducherry Chief Minister and DMK leader RV Janakiraman passed away at a private hospital in Puducherry on Monday at the age of 79.

Janakiraman was undergoing treatment at the private hospital for age-related ailments.

His body will be kept at his residence on Ambour Salai till Tuesday at 7 am. The mortal remains will be laid to rest with full state honours at his residence in Alathur near Marakkanam in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday at around 10 am.

DMK president MK Stalin will attend the funeral.

Many veteran politicians including, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam visited the former Chief Minister’s residence to pay their last respects.

Janakiraman was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000. He was also the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006.