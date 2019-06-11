Former Paralakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao quits Congress

Bhubaneswar: In a fresh setback to Congress in Odisha, former Paralakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

The former legislator submitted his resignation letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi citing that the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) ignored his contribution and services.

In his resignation letter, Rao alleged that the party made inordinate delay in allotting ticket to him in the last assembly elections in Odisha. “I did not get any confirmation of getting the party ticket till March 23 which was the last day for filing of nomination. In such a scenario I did not get ample time for preparation,” Rao stated in his resignation letter.

Rao, who lost to K Narayan Rao of BJP in the 2019 assembly elections, also blamed the party for not sending any star campaigners to his constituency.