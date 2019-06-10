Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari arrested in fake bank accounts case

Islamabad: Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was on Monday arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with fake bank accounts case.

A 15-member team of NAB, country’s top anti-corruption body, along with police personnel arrested Zardari from his residence in Islamabad.

The arrest comes hours after the Islamabad High Court rejected an application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case.

Zardari is accused of operating fake bank accounts to transfer money out of Pakistan. Zardari and his sister allegedly made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged fake bank accounts.

The NAB had issued arrest warrants against him on Monday. However, Faryal has not been arrested so far, sources said.

Zardari was shifted to NAB headquarters Rawalpindi, where special room was prepared for him. He will be presented before the court on Tuesday, where NAB will pray for his remand, sources said.