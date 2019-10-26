Former Pak premier Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack

Islamabad: Former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif has suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore on Saturday.

Sharif was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on Monday night.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had on Friday granted bail to the ailing ex-PM on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case.

A senior Pakistani journalist said: “Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered heart attack in Services Hospital Lahore with doctors saying he survived this heart attack but feeling weakness.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Punjab government to permit Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father in the Services Hospital.