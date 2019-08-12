Former Pak envoy whips up war hysteria on Jammu & Kashmir issue

New Delhi: Former Pakistan envoy to India has whipped up war hysteria saying there will be hostility if India crosses the ‘red line’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Pakistan envoy to India, Abdul Basit’s comments has come a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ranted on Twitter against India on Jammu and Kashmir.

Basit said :“Kashmir struggle” has four options including the Jammu & Kashmir-based National Conference’s plea in India’s Supreme Court. There is also a fourth option of war if India crosses a red line”.

Pakistan on August 7 had shut down the Wagah border and downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi in wake of the Indian Parliament repealing the special status of Jammu & Kashmir under provisions of Article 370.

